Strong Aegean Sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

Last Updated Oct 30, 2020 at 9:49 am EDT

People work on a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Friday's earthquake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometers (10.3 miles) and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.(DHA via AP)

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece.

Several buildings were wrecked in Turkey’s western Izmir province, according to officials, but there was no immediate information on casualties.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake centred in the sea registered at a 6.6 magnitude, but other agencies recorded magnitudes of 6.9 and 7.0.

Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to reach rescuers.

Smoke was filmed in several spots.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including in Istanbul.

