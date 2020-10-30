Strong Aegean Sea earthquake topples buildings in Turkey

A strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece.

Several buildings were wrecked in Turkey’s western Izmir province, according to officials, but there was no immediate information on casualties.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake centred in the sea registered at a 6.6 magnitude, but other agencies recorded magnitudes of 6.9 and 7.0.

Find information on the M 7.0 – 14 km NE of Néon Karlovásion, #Greece here: https://t.co/FL4hTrF4Kn Please let us know what you felt here: https://t.co/2RWZkBZDVo pic.twitter.com/rcE0mnYLG5 — USGS (@USGS) October 30, 2020

Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to reach rescuers.

Smoke was filmed in several spots.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, including in Istanbul.

WATCH: Powerful 7.0 earthquake rattles Turkey and Greece