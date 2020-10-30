South Simcoe police: Body found believed to be missing Bradford teen

South Simcoe police and local forensic investigators have found a body believed to be of missing 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi of Bradford.

Acting Deputy Chief John Van Dyke spoke to the media shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, confirming police had discovered a body near a local pond in the Professor Day Drive area.

Van Dyke says around 3 p.m., investigators located items they believe to belong to Zerezghi.

“As a result, the Ontario Provincial Police underwater search and recovery unit was called to a nearby pond where a body was recovered this evening,” Van Dyke said.

Police would not say whether or not the death has been ruled suspicious in nature.

Acting Staff Sgt. Dave Phillips thanked investigators, the community, public and media for their assistance in attempting to locate the missing teenager.

“This is not the end of the investigation,” Phillips said. “If anyone has any tips we still want you to forward that information.”

The body will undergo a post-mortem examination in Toronto.

The family has been notified and are asking for privacy at this time.

Zerezghi went missing a week ago Friday as police ramped up their search to locate the teenager.

Officers released an updated clothing description and timeline in the search of the teenager, saying Zerezghi was wearing a pair of grey track pants with a orange stripe.

Investigators also determined that the boy appeared in security cam video from his neighbourhood at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

On Thursday, the boy’s father – Admariam Hailemichael and Ruta Zerezghi – both delivered an emotional plea for their son and brother to come home.

Phillips said a press conference with additional information will be held on Monday.