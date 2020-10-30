Loading articles...

Son helped dump body in slough: Sentencing hearing for Alberta woman who shot husband

Last Updated Oct 30, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

EDMONTON — Crown and defence lawyers say an Alberta woman who pleaded guilty to shooting her husband and dumping his body in a slough should spend up to 18 years in prison.

Helen Naslund pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter in the September 2011 shooting of 49-year old Miles Naslund on a farm near Holden, Alta. 

The couple’s son, Neil Naslund, pleaded guilty to offering an indignity to human remains. 

The mother and son were initially charged with first-degree murder

Both are in court in Edmonton today for sentencing hearings.

An agreed statement of facts says there had been a domineering pattern of abuse in the marriage.

It says Helen Naslund shot her husband twice in the back of his head with a 22-calibre pistol when he was in bed.

The statement of facts says she and her son put the body in a metal truckbox and used a boat to dump it in a swampy area. 

It says they threw the gun in another slough and buried the victim’s car in a farmer’s field,

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

