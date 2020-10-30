Scarborough school confirms 11 COVID-19 cases including 9 staff, 2 students

A Scarborough public school is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak as nine staff members and two students recently tested positive for the virus.

The cases were confirmed at Glamorgan Junior Public School near Birchmount Road and Highway 401.

“All but one of the cases are limited to one wing of the school. As a result, Toronto Public Health has declared an outbreak in that wing only,” Toronto District School Board spokesperson, Ryan Bird, said in a statement through email.

“The remainder of the school is not considered in an outbreak and the school remains open. At this point in time, 58 students have been asked by TPH to self isolate as a precaution,” Bird added.

In September, another school in Scarborough – Mason Road Junior Public School – was forced to close for one week after one student and three staff tested positive for the virus.

Education Minister, Stephen Lecce, recently spoke out against a teacher that was fined after he entered the school and taught without a mask or the necessary PPE.

He later tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Ontario reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 across its many schools.

Health officials say 11.4 percent of schools in the province are currently reporting cases of the virus.