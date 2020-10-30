Loading articles...

Raptors respond to arrest of Terence Davis

Last Updated Oct 30, 2020 at 3:11 pm EDT

Toronto Raptors' Terence Davis (0) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP) (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

The Toronto Raptors released a statement Friday on guard Terence Davis following his arrest in New York City on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

In the statement, the Raptors say they “take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the league in its investigation of this matter as we work to determine the appropriate next steps for our team.”

An incident of this nature is addressed and managed by the NBA through the joint NBA-NBPA policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, which came into existence in 2017.

According to an NYPD statement obtained by The Canadian Press, the victim met Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.” Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.

Related Stories

Raptors' Terence Davis facing 7 charges after allegedly assaulting girlfriend in New York
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Mississauga Rd. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
We are getting a few reports of some flurries in Scarborough and Mississauga. Most of us are seeing lots of clouds.…
Latest Weather
Read more