Raptors respond to arrest of Terence Davis

The Toronto Raptors released a statement Friday on guard Terence Davis following his arrest in New York City on Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

In the statement, the Raptors say they “take these issues very seriously, and we will fully cooperate and support the league in its investigation of this matter as we work to determine the appropriate next steps for our team.”

Raptors statement on Terence Davis’ arrest on Tuesday: pic.twitter.com/UojFvhAzfF — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) October 30, 2020

An incident of this nature is addressed and managed by the NBA through the joint NBA-NBPA policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, which came into existence in 2017.

According to an NYPD statement obtained by The Canadian Press, the victim met Davis at the Beekman Hotel in the lower Manhattan area at 8:30 p.m. ET. The couple allegedly got into a verbal dispute, and the “subject hit the victim in the face.” Davis then allegedly grabbed and broke the victim’s phone, according to the statement.

The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.