Staff members at Premier Ford's constituency office test positive for COVID-19

A number of staff members working at Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Office of the Premier said the confirmation of positive cases was made by Toronto Public Health, although it does not identify when the results were confirmed.

The constituency office has been closed for cleaning.

The statement said Ford has not visited the constituency office in the past two weeks and has had no exposure.

There has been no word on exactly how many staff members tested positive.

Read the complete statement from the Office of the Premier below:

“Toronto Public Health has confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff members of Premier Ford’s constituency office. The Premier has not visited the office in the past two weeks and has had no exposure.

To allow for a deep cleaning, the office will be closed for the foreseeable future as services and support continues to be offered virtually. We thank the Premier’s constituents for their patience.”