Loading articles...

One person injured in Richmond Hill home invasion

File photo of a York Regional Police cruiser. (File/CITYNEWS)

York Regional Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Richmond Hill.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Stephenson Crescent, near Yonge and Elgin Mills.

One person was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle was also stolen.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers search for suspects.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Weston express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:57 AM
Tune to 680News 📻 for your Halloween 🎃 👻forecast and updates on the showers to flurries/squalls for Sunday into Mon…
Latest Weather
Read more