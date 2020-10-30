One person injured in Richmond Hill home invasion

York Regional Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Richmond Hill.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning at a home on Stephenson Crescent, near Yonge and Elgin Mills.

HOME INVASION – Police presence on Stephenson Crescent in Richmond Hill, which is in the area of Yonge St and Elgin Mills, following a home invasion robbery. One person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicle was stolen in robbery. Updates to follow. — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 30, 2020

One person was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle was also stolen.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers search for suspects.