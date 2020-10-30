Nunavut members of the legislature choose new cabinet minister

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Members of the legislature in Nunavut have picked one of their colleagues to join cabinet after voting out a minister last week.

Margaret Nakashuk represents Pangnirtung and was chosen in a secret ballot at the legislature this afternoon.

The vote was triggered after former minister Patterk Netser was voted out over a social media post criticizing Black women for having abortions.

Because Nunavut has a consensus government, MLAs elect who serves in cabinet.

She will be one of three women in Nunavut’s seven-member cabinet, including Premier Joe Savikataaq.

Nakashuk is to be sworn in next week, although the premier won’t name her portfolio until the next sitting of the legislative assembly.

Nakashuk says she is overwhelmed and thankful to be selected by her colleagues.

Before serving in government, she worked for the Department of Family Services and was a justice of the peace.

Two other MLAs were nominated for the position as well, but results of the vote are kept secret.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press