North American stock markets down in early trading, loonie climbs

Last Updated Oct 30, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in early trading amid broad weakness on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.31 points at 15,600.39.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 77.26 points at 26,581.85. The S&P 500 index was down 8.99 points at 3,301.12, while the Nasdaq composite was down 69.16 points at 11,116.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.17 cents US compared with 74.91 cents US on Thursday.  

The December crude oil contract was down 41 cents at US$35.76 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down nearly four cents at US$3.27 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$21.00 at US$1,889.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.06 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

