No McRib for Canada, the U.S. will be able to enjoy

Last Updated Oct 30, 2020 at 12:34 pm EDT

McRib sandwiches will return to McDonald's menus in the U.S. this fall. Press Release/McDonald's

Americans will have a chance to enjoy some rib sandwiches under the golden arches this fall, but Canadians have been left out.

The notoriously hard to find McDonald’s pork sandwich is being rolled out nationwide in the U.S. for the first time since 2012.

But in a statement to 680NEWS, McDonald’s Canada says:

“We are not bringing back the McRib in Canada at this time. Though we are always inspired by other McDonald’s markets around the world and are always looking for new flavours and menu items for our Canadian guests to enjoy.”

The McRib has been appearing periodically on McDonald’s menus since 1982, helping the chain attract customers during the holiday season.

It’s believed the popular fast food chain makes decisions about its availability based on wholesale pork prices.

