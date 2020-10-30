Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Meng Wanzhou's legal team aims to bolster extradition argument in B.C Supreme Court
by Amy Smart, the Canadian Press
Posted Oct 30, 2020 3:31 pm EDT
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to go to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are alleging that Canada's national spy agency was in on a plan for border officers to detain the Huawei executive for hours before her arrest at Vancouver's airport and was mindful of the political implications of her arrest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A border officer denies that he led Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to believe that she was required to share the passcodes to her phones when he asked for them before her arrest two years ago.
The B.C. Supreme Court is hearing evidence this week that Meng’s defence team hopes will bolster an argument they will make next year during extradition proceedings that she was subject to an abuse of process.
The defence alleges that Meng was subjected to a “co-ordinated strategy” to have the RCMP delay her arrest so border officials could question Meng under the pretense of a routine immigration exam, and that both RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency officials kept intentionally poor notes.
Scott Kirkland, a border services officer, is the second witness testifying in the evidentiary hearing and he says he wrote down Meng’s phone numbers and passcodes because she was uncomfortable with her own handwriting.
He says Meng asked why he needed them and he told her it was for the purposes of the customs and immigration examination at Vancouver’s airport.
He says he asked for the passwords to her other devices but she declined.