Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Last Updated Oct 30, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 2

No IPOs are scheduled for next week.

The Associated Press

