Imperial Oil reports $3-million profit in Q3, production up from previous quarter
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 30, 2020 9:15 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 30, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT
Imperial Oil logo at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on April 28, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. posted a profit of $3 million in its latest quarter down from a profit of $424 million in the same quarter last year.
The company says the profit amounted to zero cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 56 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $5.96 billion, down from $8.74 billion in the same quarter last year.
Imperial says production averaged 365,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared with 407,000 in the same period of 2019.
However, production was up from 347,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020.
Refinery throughput averaged 341,000 barrels per day, compared with 363,000 in the third quarter of 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:IMO)
The Canadian Press
