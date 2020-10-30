How long can Hollywood stay in limbo?

In today’s Big Story podcast, in a normal year, the start of November would mark the beginning of the prestige movie push, with award hopefuls, franchise films and feel-good family flocks crowding theatres. This year though, there’s almost nothing left on the calendar and the top-grossing box office list features rereleases of films from the 1990s.

Hollywood has been hoarding its blockbusters in preparation for a vaccine and a return to normal life in 2021…but what if that doesn’t happen quickly enough? How long can studios sit on their biggest films in hopes of a return? Why is the system built to rely so much on a handful of megamovies that need to earn billions in order to be worth making at all? And when will our host finally get to see Duneand Black Widow?

GUEST: Norm Wilner, senior film writer at NOW Magazine, host of Someone Else’s Movie

