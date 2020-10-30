Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
How long can Hollywood stay in limbo?
by the big story
Posted Oct 30, 2020 5:09 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, in a normal year, the start of November would mark the beginning of the prestige movie push, with award hopefuls, franchise films and feel-good family flocks crowding theatres. This year though, there’s almost nothing left on the calendar and the top-grossing box office list features rereleases of films from the 1990s.
Hollywood has been hoarding its blockbusters in preparation for a vaccine and a return to normal life in 2021…but what if that doesn’t happen quickly enough? How long can studios sit on their biggest films in hopes of a return? Why is the system built to rely so much on a handful of megamovies that need to earn billions in order to be worth making at all? And when will our host finally get to see
Duneand Black Widow?
GUEST: Norm Wilner, senior film writer at NOW Magazine, host of Someone Else’s Movie
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
