Loading articles...

Georgia governor quarantining; exposed to infected person

Last Updated Oct 30, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT

ATLANTA — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife have gone into quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokesman announced Friday.

The spokesman, Cody Hall, said in a statement that Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp “were recently exposed to an individual who received a positive test result for COVID-19.”

Hall said both have received a coronavirus test, though he did not say if they’d received the results yet.

Georgia has had more than 350,000 confirmed cases of the virus. More than 7,900 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

Ben Nadler, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: MTO reporting the stalled truck has cleared, but a new problem EB 401 at Mississauga Rd. - right lane block…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:57 AM
Tune to 680News 📻 for your Halloween 🎃 👻forecast and updates on the showers to flurries/squalls for Sunday into Mon…
Latest Weather
Read more