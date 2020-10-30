Candlelight vigil planned in honour of Bradford teen Siem Zerezghi

Organizers have planned a candlelight vigil in honour of 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi, whose body is believed to have been found in Bradford on Friday night.

“Our community is devastated and in shock about Siem,” the statement read on Facebook.

“We need to give the family their privacy but we can also show them how much of an amazing community they live in by holding a candle light vigil for Siem.”

According to the event’s description, the vigil will be held outside the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library.

It’s expected to begin around 7 p.m. on Sunday night. Those planning to attend are being asked to bring a candle and properly adhere to physical distancing measures.

Late Friday, South Simcoe police provided a tragic update on the search for Zerezghi, confirming that they found a body believed to be that of the 15-year-old near a local pond.

They also found items they believe belonged to the teenager.

Zerezghi went missing a week ago Friday as police and community members did all they could to search and locate the boy.

Officers released an updated clothing description and timeline in the search of the teenager, saying Zerezghi was wearing a pair of grey track pants with a orange stripe.

Police said a separate update on the investigation will be provided on Monday.