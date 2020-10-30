Demonstrators show solidarity with Indigenous land defends in gathering near Bloor Viaduct

Demonstrators took to the streets on Friday in support of the ‘1492 Land Back Lane action’ protestors in Caledonia.

#BREAKING A solidarity demonstration for the #1492LandBackLane protest by First Nations in Caledonia has blocked off the Bloor Viaduct. @680NEWS @680NEWStraffic pic.twitter.com/747I7GznBO — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) October 30, 2020

In demonstrations dating back to mid-July, supporters say Haudenosaunee Land Defenders have been peacefully reclaiming land along the Haldimand Tract, just south of Caledonia.

The Haldimand Tract was a piece of land given to Six Nations in 1784 for supporting the British during the American Revolution.

Tensions between police and protesters have escalated recently after a permanent injunction was ordered.

RELATED: Premier Ford calls Caledonia escalation ‘unacceptable’

Demonstrators say the development, near Six Nations of the Grand River, is on Indigenous land and violates the sovereignty of the Haudenosaunee people.

In early Sept., hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Toronto to call for an end to anti-Indigenous police brutality.

The group met outside the Ontario Ministry of Indigenous Affairs office on Bloor Street to call attention to provincial police actions’ against a group of the Six Nations land defenders.