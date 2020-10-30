Body found believed to be missing Bradford teen, police say

South Simcoe Police say a body recovered from a Bradford pond Friday evening is believed to be that of a missing 15-year-old boy.

Acting Deputy Chief John Van Dyke said Siem Zerezghi was last seen leaving his home in the area of Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive at around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 24.

He said searchers in the area of Eighth Line and Professor Day Drive found items that belonged to the teen at around 3 p.m. Friday.

The OPP’s underwater search and recovery unit was then called to a nearby pond where a body was found, he said.

Van Dyke says the boy’s family has been notified and he thanked the community for its support.

“The last sightings of him were obtained by two separate security cameras in his neighbourhood,” he said. “Seim’s family have been notified and are requesting privacy at this difficult time.”

Searchers had been scouring the community for Siem using a drone, canine units and ATVs.