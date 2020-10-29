Loading articles...

York police hoping to ID woman found dead in Lake Simcoe

Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 1:40 pm EDT

York police are sharing photos they hope will help identify a woman found dead in Lake Simcoe over the summer.

The woman’s body was found in late Aug. in the water at the dock near Lake Drive north.

An autopsy estimates her age at between 28 and 50 with the woman standing anywhere from 4-foot-5 to 5-foot-1 in height and was dressed for cold weather.

The cause of death has not been determined.

 

Investigators have released these images as well as an illustration of nail art from the victim.

They are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact police.

