Wintry weather (yes, that means snow) looming for southern Ontario
by Denise Andreacchi
Posted Oct 29, 2020 4:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 5:04 pm EDT
Boy blowing handful of snow and enjoying winter. Photo by Til Jentzsch on Unsplash
What a difference a week makes during the fall season here in southern Ontario.
Last Friday, we were waking up to what would be our warmest day of October. But this Friday,
temperatures will be well below seasonal with wind chill near minus-7 in the morning.
Daytime highs Friday afternoon will only reach near 4-degrees across most of the GTA and near 5-degrees on Saturday.
Luckily,
both days will be sunny.
If you’re heading north this weekend, you will want to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions on your way back Sunday.
Snow squalls look to be setting up off the shores of Lake Huron and The Snowbelt is expected to see anywhere from 5 to 15cm of snow. Yes, SNOW!
With enough energy the squalls could bring flurries to us here in the GTA Sunday night and through the day Monday.
While it may seem early to talk about snow, the water in the great lakes is still relatively warm and as we welcome colder air and strong winds, the conditions are favourable for snow squalls during the fall months.
Last year our first measurable snowfall at Pearson International Airport was Nov. 6 with 0.4 cm recorded.
While still a few days out, the
is keeping a close eye on what looks to be the first snow event of the season. 680 NEWS Weather Team
