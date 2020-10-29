Loading articles...

USDA to help Maine children's museum get new building

Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 2:14 am EDT

WATERVILLE, Maine — The federal government is going to help a children’s museum in central Maine make improvements that will allow for better exhibits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Community Facilities Program is giving the Children’s Discovery Museum in Waterville a $67,500 grant and $692,500 loan. The money is intended to help the museum buy and renovate a building in Waterville.

The museum will be able to provide high-quality exhibits and programs, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree said. The building will also serve as the museum’s new location, she said.

“As the most rural state in the nation, Mainers know how important it is to make our community institutions modern and accessible,” Pingree said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#WB401 west of Avenue cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:23 AM
Good Thursday morning #Toronto GTA. It’s a cool morning but tomorrow will be even cooler! Heads up for a wind chill…
Latest Weather
Read more