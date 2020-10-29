Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
TTC to expand mask giveaway program next week
by News Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2020 12:02 pm EDT
Mandatory face coverings have been in place for TTC customers since July 2. LinedPhoto
The Toronto Transit Commission is expanding its mask giveaway program next week with a focus on its bus network.
The TTC announced earlier this month that it would be recalling the remaining 179 employees that were laid off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It says that 26 of those returning employees will rotate through the 25 busiest spots on the bus network in shifts on weekdays when ridership is highest.
They will receive training and be equipped with personal protective equipment to ensure safe distribution.
The TTC reports that ridership on its bus network is now up to
50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
An internal audit shows that riders are for the most part wearing their masks at 98 per cent compliance.
