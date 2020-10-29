TTC to expand mask giveaway program next week

The Toronto Transit Commission is expanding its mask giveaway program next week with a focus on its bus network.

The TTC announced earlier this month that it would be recalling the remaining 179 employees that were laid off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says that 26 of those returning employees will rotate through the 25 busiest spots on the bus network in shifts on weekdays when ridership is highest.

RELATED: TTC making face masks mandatory for all employees

They will receive training and be equipped with personal protective equipment to ensure safe distribution.

The TTC reports that ridership on its bus network is now up to 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

An internal audit shows that riders are for the most part wearing their masks at 98 per cent compliance.