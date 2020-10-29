Toronto man facing charges for possessing, distributing child pornography

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man in a child pornography investigation.

Police executed and criminal code warrant in the area of Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road on Thursday as part of an investigation into the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

They say a man allegedly accessed, possessed and distributed child sexual abuse material.

Danny Lawrence from Toronto is facing two counts of possession, two counts access and one count of distribute child pornography.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.