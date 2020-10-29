Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Shopify Q3 revenue up 96 per cent from last year amid mass shift to e-commerce
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 29, 2020 9:10 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT
OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. says the flood of businesses focusing on digital efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic nearly doubled the company’s third-quarter revenue compared with a year ago.
The Ottawa-based e-commerce company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its revenue reached US$767.4 million in the quarter, up from US$390.5 million during the same period last year.
Shopify also says it earned US$191.1 million or US$1.54 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with a loss of US$72.8 million or 64 cents per share in the prior year.
The company’s adjusted earnings hit US$140.8 million or US$1.13 per diluted share, up from last year when it lost US$33.6 million or 29 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 53 cents per share for the quarter and US$663.4 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Shopify says its quarter was boosted by an increased number of businesses who turned to e-commerce options to generate sales during temporary closures amid COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)
The Canadian Press
