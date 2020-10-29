Loading articles...

Shots fired overnight near Jane and Finch

Police tape of Blaney Crescent after multiple shots were heard in the area on Oct. 29, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Toronto police are investigating after shots rang out overnight in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called Blaney Crescent around midnight on Thursday after reports that multiple gunshots were heard in the area.

No injuries have been reported but a window was reportedly shot out.

Police said they’re searching for a grey Toyota Camry that was seen fleeing the area eastbound on Blaney to northbound Picaro Drive.

