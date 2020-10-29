Loading articles...

Shooter says he feels 'horrible' over Fredericton shootings that left four dead

Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

Matthew Vincent Raymond arrives at Court of Queen's Bench for the opening of his murder trial in Fredericton on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Matthew Raymond says he is sorry he shot and killed four people in Fredericton in August 2018, and he no longer believes in the presence of demons. 

Raymond is testifying in his own defence for a third day at his trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

He is charged in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The defence admits Raymond shot the victims but is trying to establish that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder. 

Raymond told the jury Wednesday that he thought people around him were “demons” coming to kill him and he needed to defend himself.

He said today he changed his view on demons while being treated in hospital in 2019 and now feels “horrible” for taking four lives. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press

