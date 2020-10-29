Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
RioCan says pandemic had less effect on Q3 than Q2 but profit down from last year
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 29, 2020 10:31 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
TORONTO — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says its third-quarter profit was down $60 million from the same time last year as it felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its tenants.
The real estate trust announced $117.6 million of net income or 37 cents per unit for the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $177.6 million or 58 cents in the 2019 third quarter.
It says $14.4 million of the year-over-year decline was due to pandemic-related provisions related to rent abatement and bad debts, while $48 million was due to higher net fair value losses.
Funds from operations, a key metric in real estate, declined to $128.8 million or 41 cents per unit from $142.8 million or 47 cents per unit.
Revenue fell to $302.3 million from $353.9 million a year earlier.
RioCan says that as of the end of the quarter on Sept. 30, essentially all of its tenants were open and operating — compared with only 85 per cent as of July 28 earlier in the quarter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:REI.UN)
The Canadian Press
