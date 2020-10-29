Porn and the Pandemic: A study in adaptability

In today’s Big Story podcast, it was perfect timing, really, for OnlyFans. The website was growing in popularity because it allowed people to charge followers for exclusive content, and it didn’t forbid pornography. And then the pandemic hit, and basically every mainstream porn studios had to shut down, and the performers flocked to OnlyFans as a way to keep their income afloat without professional work.

Once again, a digital tool not intended for pornography had become a purveyor of it. Once again, the porn industry has adapted more quickly than any other entertainment medium. But how much of this change is permanent? And how much can other entertainment industries learn from pornography’s lead?

GUEST: Lina Misitzis, producer of The Last Days of August and The Butterfly Effect

