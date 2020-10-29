Loading articles...

Police looking for vehicle after shots fired in North York Wednesday night

Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 7:06 am EDT

Police tape of Blaney Crescent after multiple shots were heard in the area on Oct. 29, 2020. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

Officers are investigating after bullets riddled a vehicle and shattered a window in North York Wednesday night.

Police responded to the Jane and Finch area just before midnight.

They did not find anyone hurt when they got there.

Police are now looking for a grey Toyota Camry that took off from the Hawthorne Place Care Centre — which is southwest of the intersection.

