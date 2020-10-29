Loading articles...

Man rushed to hospital after possible assault in Rexdale

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

A man has been rushed to hospital after possibly being assaulted in Rexdale.

Officers were called Mount Olive and Silverstone Drives just before 7:30 p.m. to reports of an assault.

The victim was found unconscious on the scene and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police say it appears the man suffered a head injury.

No further details have been released at this point.

