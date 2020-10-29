Loading articles...

India's coronavirus cases cross 8 million, behind US

Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

NEW DELHI — India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week.

The Health Ministry reported another 49,881 infections in the past 24 hours. India is expected to become the pandemic’s worst-hit country in coming weeks, surpassing the U.S. with more than 8.8 million infections.

The ministry on Thursday also reported 517 additional deaths, taking total fatalities to 120,527.

The Associated Press

