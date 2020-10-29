Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Federal government unveils rules for $750-million emissions reduction fund
by Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 29, 2020 3:19 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT
Oil and gas companies that use federal cash to help cut methane emissions from their operations won’t have to repay every penny if they eliminate the methane emissions entirely.
Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan unveiled rules for the $750-million emissions reduction fund first announced by the federal government at the end of April.
Methane has more than 80 times the global-warming potential of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period and accounts for more than one-tenth of Canada’s total emissions each year.
Almost half of them come from the oil and gas sector.
Canada has committed to cutting methane emissions between 40 and 45 per cent by 2025, but current regulations are only expected to cut 29 per cent by then.
The government has not estimated yet what emissions will be cut through this new program, but said up to half the cost of the loan can be forgiven if a project eliminates methane emissions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.
Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press
