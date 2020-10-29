Loading articles...

Fatal collision shuts down Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes near Markham Road

Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 9:01 pm EDT

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

One man has died after a collision in the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Markham Road Thursday evening.

Provincial police have closed the westbound express lanes between Morningside and Markham Road due to the crash. Drivers are being turned around and it’s unclear when the road may reopen.

There are no further details about the crash available at this time.

Officers are directing traffic at the scene.

Traffic spotters tell 680 News they have been stuck in the area for almost an hour and a half with no movement.

More to come

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
UPDATE: 3 left lanes are now blocked
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:10 PM
Wintry weather (yes, that means snow) looming for southern Ontario
Latest Weather
Read more