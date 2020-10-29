Fatal collision shuts down Hwy. 401 westbound express lanes near Markham Road

One man has died after a collision in the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 near Markham Road Thursday evening.

Provincial police have closed the westbound express lanes between Morningside and Markham Road due to the crash. Drivers are being turned around and it’s unclear when the road may reopen.

There are no further details about the crash available at this time.

Officers are directing traffic at the scene.

Traffic spotters tell 680 News they have been stuck in the area for almost an hour and a half with no movement.

