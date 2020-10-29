Loading articles...

Year-long gang probe 'dismantles' Eglinton West Crips, 800 charges laid

Guns allegedly seized by police during Project Sunder. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A province-wide investigation into a sophisticated Toronto-based street gang has led to the arrests of 114 people who are facing a staggering 800 charges.

Police say the year-long probe dubbed Project Sunder has dismantled the Eglinton West Crips – a group allegedly involved in drug and human trafficking offences enforced by violence.

In a release, investigators said the gang was responsible for crimes “such as murder, attempt murder, firearms offences, drug trafficking and human trafficking in areas from Toronto to Thunder Bay.”

“What started as a local investigation into a dangerous street gang known as the Eglinton West Crips turned into a complex, multi-jurisdictional project involving arrests in 15 different cities,” Toronto police Deputy Chief Myron Demkiw said.

“Thanks to the cooperation of these other police services, we have been successful in dismantling this criminal organization and taking guns and drugs off the streets of many communities.”

During the investigation police executed 141 search warrants, seizing 31 guns, large quantities of drugs like heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and crystal meth, and over $300,000 in cash.

|||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
EB Gardiner at Kipling express - two right lanes closed due to a stalled truck. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:55 AM
Cold air and ❄️on the way!
Latest Weather
Read more