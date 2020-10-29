City looking into installing protected bike lanes from Bloor to Lawrence

A section of Yonge Street could look very different by next summer.

Council has approved a plan to look into the installation of protected bike lanes on a six-kilometre stretch from Bloor Street to Lawrence Avenue.

The plan would also include new on-street patios and other traffic calming measures.

RELATED: Bike lane installation continues on Danforth Avenue

Councillor Mike Colle, whose riding a part of this project falls under, says the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a new way of looking at transportation and believes adding bike lanes would revitalize local business.

Among those opposed to the idea, Councillor Stephen Holyday, who believes this will have negative impacts on traffic by narrowing one of the busiest roads in the city from four lanes to two.

The motion to explore the temporary bike lanes passed 19 to three.