Police search for parents of 1-year-old boy found in Scarborough

Toronto police are trying to locate the parents of a one-year-old boy who was found wandering alone in a Scarborough neighbourhood.

Police say the child was found in the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court, near Eglinton Avenue East, around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the boy is in good health and is being looked after at 43 Division.

Anyone who knows the child and his family are being asked to contact police at 416 808-4300.