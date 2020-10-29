Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Black leopard mauls man who paid to have pictures taken
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 29, 2020 8:59 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 9:14 pm EDT
DAVIE, Fla. — A man was mauled by a captive black leopard in a backyard zoo in South Florida, wildlife officials said.
The man paid $150 for a “full contact experience” with the black leopard, which allowed him to play with it and take pictures, WPLG reported.
A report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the incident happened Aug. 31 in Davie, which is near Fort Lauderdale.
The agency charged the owner with allowing full contact with an extremely dangerous animal and was cited for maintaining captive wildlife in an unsafe condition.
The owner runs a licensed animal sanctuary for rare and endangered animals at the home, WPLG reported.
The man was attacked as soon as he entered the leopard’s enclosure. The injuries were so severe that his scalp was “hanging from his head and his right ear was torn in half,” the report said.
He required multiple surgeries, according to the TV station.
