44 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding events in Vaughan, Ont., health officials say
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 29, 2020 7:18 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 29, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT
VAUGHAN, Ont. — Health officials north of Toronto say 44 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a large wedding.
York Region Public Health says the wedding took place at an event centre in Vaughan over two days — Wednesday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 18.
More than 100 people were in attendance.
Officials say they were notified of the first confirmed case associated with the wedding on Monday.
They’ve since identified 44 in total, the majority of them in the Peel Region west of Toronto.
Anyone who attended is asked to self-isolate until next Monday — two weeks following the date of the wedding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.
The Canadian Press
