2 arrested in shooting death of man found in vehicle near Bathurst and Lawrence
by News Staff
Posted Oct 29, 2020 7:37 pm EDT
Homicide is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in the Bathurst Street and Ranee Avenue area, Oct. 8, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
Toronto police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found with gunshots wounds in a vehicle near the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue area on the night of Oct. 7.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. for reports of multiple gunshots.
When police arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle that had stopped on a nearby yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as Shane Shannon Stanford, 33, of Toronto.
On Thursday Toronto police executed two search warrants — one in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area and another in Welland, Ontario, with the help of Niagara police. They arrested two people in connection with Stanford’s death.
Raheem McLaughlin, 27, from Toronto is charged with first-degree murder and a 17-year-old girl, also from Toronto, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Her name has been withheld as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Both suspects appeared in court via video on Thursday.