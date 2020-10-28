Vaughan wedding linked to 44 COVID-19 cases

Health officials are confirming a COVID-19 outbreak stemming from a wedding in Vaughan.

In a release on Wednesday, York Region Public Health say they have confirmed 44 cases linked to the large gathering. They say over 100 people attended the event and anyone who attended is facing a high risk of exposure.

The wedding took place over two days at Avani Event Centre in the area of Jane and Langstaff. All the cases have been linked to wedding-related events from Wednesday Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 18.

Both events took place when York Region was under stage 3 restrictions. The region moved to modified stage 2 on Oct. 19.

Modified stage 2 limited indoor gatherings to 10 and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

Anyone who attended is being asked to call the public health united where they reside and to self-isolate for 14 days.

Health officials were notified of the first case on Monday.

Over half the cases are from Peel Region. The rest of the cases are spread throughout the province, though most are in the GTA.

Peel Region – 31 cases

York Region – 5 cases

Halton Region – 3 cases

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph – 2 cases

Toronto – 1 case

Region of Waterloo – 1 case

Simcoe Muskoka – 1 case

Health units with confirmed cases are continuing to conduct contact tracing and York Region Public Health says their investigation is ongoing.