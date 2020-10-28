Loading articles...

US Senate candidate Lewis out of hospital after 2-night stay

Last Updated Oct 28, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota was released from a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-night stay for emergency internal hernia surgery, the campaign said in a release.

The statement said Lewis needed “a little time to fully recover” and was not specific about whether her would resume campaigning. Lewis, a one-term former congressman, is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

“I am walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way back home to Woodbury,” Lewis said.

Lewis had experienced severe abdominal pain early Monday morning and was taken to the emergency room at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, where Vice-President held a rally later that day. Lewis had planned on attending Pence’s event in northeastern Minnesota.

The campaign said the condition could have been life-threatening.

The Associated Press

