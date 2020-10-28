Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Senate candidate Lewis out of hospital after 2-night stay
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2020 7:28 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 28, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis of Minnesota was released from a hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-night stay for emergency internal hernia surgery, the campaign said in a release.
The statement said Lewis needed “a little time to fully recover” and was not specific about whether her would resume campaigning. Lewis, a one-term former congressman, is challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.
“I am walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way back home to Woodbury,” Lewis said.
Lewis had experienced severe abdominal pain early Monday morning and was taken to the emergency room at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, where Vice-President held a rally later that day. Lewis had planned on attending Pence’s event in northeastern Minnesota.
The campaign said the condition could have been life-threatening.