Toronto Public Health opening fourth flu-shot clinic in Scarborough

Last Updated Oct 28, 2020 at 11:45 am EDT

A flu shot is administered in Barre, Vt., Nov.18, 2004. It's official. Flu season is in full swing in many parts of Canada. And virtually all the viruses circulating at this point are from the H3N2 family, which is unfortunate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Toby Talbot

Toronto Public Health is launching a fourth location for you to get your flu shot.

The new vaccine clinic will open on Saturday, October 31st at the Scarborough Town Centre.

Those looking to get vaccinated must first book an appointment online — you can book your appointment in advance, as of Wednesday.

The clinic will be in operation until the end of December.

The health agency said around 1,000 flu shots have been administered since the campaign was launched last week.

