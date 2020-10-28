Toronto mayor asks city's public health unit for gym reopening plan

Toronto’s mayor says he’s asked the city’s public health officials to come up with a plan for gyms to safely reopen.

Mayor John Tory says he wants a general reopening strategy in place for when Toronto’s scheduled to move out of Stage 2 on Nov. 7.

Gyms are a priority for Tory because he says they’re an important part of public health policy, especially as winter approaches and people are cooped up indoors.

Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region were moved back to a modified Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan on Oct. 10 because of their increasing rates of COVID-19.

York Region was also pushed back on Oct. 19.

Gyms have been closed in those four regions since they were placed in Stage 2, with only dance classes permitted.