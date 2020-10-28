Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Latest: Zeta just shy of reaching Category 3 status
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2020 4:33 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 28, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)
NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Zeta is just short of being considered a major hurricane as it speeds toward storm-weary Louisiana with New Orleans squarely in its path. Forecasters say the storm is estimated to make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon. In a 3 p.m. update, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm has top sustained winds of 110 mph, just 1 mph shy of becoming a powerful Category 3 storm. Zeta is located about 60 miles southwest of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and is racing north-northeast. Tropical storm warnings have been issued as far away as the north Georgia mountains, which is highly unusual.