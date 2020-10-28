Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 28, 2020 7:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 28, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT
Early voters form a long line while waiting to cast their ballots at the South Regional Library polling location in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Some waited almost 3 hours to vote. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to 9 days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats.
The justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to Nov. 12. The board’s decision was part of a legal settlement with a union-affiliated group.
Under the Supreme Court’s order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 in order to be counted.
Three conservative justices, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, dissented.
New Justice Amy Coney Barrett took no part in the case.