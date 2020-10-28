Pharmacists concerned with flu shot supply, Ford says 'I think we should have enough'

The demand for the flu vaccine is surging in Ontario.

It’s gotten to the point that many pharmacies are struggling to keep up. Some are now turning people away because of a supply shortage and pharmacists aren’t sure when they will get their hands on more.

The Ontario Pharmacists Association are saying there clinics are seeing a 500% increase this year, compared to 2019.

Premier Doug Ford says his Government ordered more than 5 million doses of the vaccine a year in advance before the pandemic. Though most are already out, he thinks the province should still have a sufficient supply.

“We have about 4.8 million out, the other 300,000 are going out as well. And then we are waiting for an additional 300,000. We ordered this before COVID hit hoping it would be enough and I think we should have enough.”

He says the focus is on high priority areas that include long-term care homes, rural areas and first nations communities.

With Ontario now in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot to prevent the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.