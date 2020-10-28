Ontario sees more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for three days straight

Ontario is reporting 834 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This comes after the province saw a drop in numbers for two days straight, with 827 COVID-19 cases, and four deaths, reported Tuesday.

There are 299 new cases in Toronto, 186 in Peel, 121 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa.

There are 773 more resolved cases.

More than 30,000 tests have been completed.

