Oakville schools placed in hold and secure, lockdown following threatening texts
by News Staff
Posted Oct 28, 2020 5:56 pm EDT
Two Oakville schools were placed in hold and secure by Halton police Tuesday afternoon after a small group of students at one of them received threatening texts.
The texts were sent from an unknown number to students at Gaetan-Gervais Secondary School and it, along with the neighbouring White Oaks Secondary School were placed in lockdown around 2 p.m. for about an hour. A road adjacent to the schools was also closed.
Officers searched both inside and outside the schools during the lockdown and police say preliminary information suggests the messages may have been a prank. However the source of the texts is still under investigation.
No arrests have been made and no physical injuries were reported.
{* loginWidget *}