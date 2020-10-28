Oakville schools placed in hold and secure, lockdown following threatening texts

Two Oakville schools were placed in hold and secure by Halton police Tuesday afternoon after a small group of students at one of them received threatening texts.

The texts were sent from an unknown number to students at Gaetan-Gervais Secondary School and it, along with the neighbouring White Oaks Secondary School were placed in lockdown around 2 p.m. for about an hour. A road adjacent to the schools was also closed.

Officers searched both inside and outside the schools during the lockdown and police say preliminary information suggests the messages may have been a prank. However the source of the texts is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made and no physical injuries were reported.