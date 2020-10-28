Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,586.57, down 434.37 points.)

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 6.3 per cent, to $3.57 on 15.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 3.77 per cent, to $4.59 on 15.2 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down $1.20, or 3.37 per cent, to $34.46 on 11.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 43 cents, or 2.36 per cent, to $17.78 on 7.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 83 cents, or 5.24 per cent, to $15.00 on 7.6 million shares.

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). Financials. Down $2, or 2.44 per cent, to $80.08 on 7.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Down 35 cents to $37.29. The head of Sobeys Inc. says the grocer won’t follow its Canadian competitors in unilaterally hiking supplier fees, calling the practice “hard to believe and repugnant.” Michael Medline, president and chief executive of Sobeys and its parent company Empire Company Ltd., said the move by some grocery retailers to impose fee increases on suppliers has left consumer goods companies feeling bullied. Medline said it’s time for a code of conduct in the grocery industry — the first CEO of a big grocery chain in Canada to publicly support the idea. Loblaw Companies Ltd., Walmart Canada and a national buying group that represents Metro Inc. have all said they plan to increase fees.

Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO). Down $1.90 or 2.3 per cent to $79.61. Cogeco Inc. says its Quebec-focused media business continued to experience low ad revenue through the summer months but its cable and internet operations fared well in both Canada and the United States. The Montreal-based company reported a net profit of $30.7 million or $1.92 per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31, down from $31.4 million or $1.93 per diluted share a year ago. Cogeco Inc.’s revenue in the quarter totalled $624.2 million, up from $610.5 million. Most of the revenue is generated by Cogeco Communications Inc., which operates as Cogeco Connexions in Canada and Atlantic Broadband in the United States. The companies increased their dividends by about 10 per cent, as they’ve done in previous years, and provided an outlook for fiscal 2021, which began Sept. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press