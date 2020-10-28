Loading articles...

FBIwarns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system

Last Updated Oct 28, 2020 at 9:34 pm EDT

BOSTON — The FBI and two federal agencies say cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the U.S. healthcare system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least four U.S. hospitals this month, and could potentially impact hundreds more. In a joint alert, the FBI and two federal agencies say they have credible information of an imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers. They say malicious groups are targeting the sector with ransomware that could lead to data theft and disruption of healthcare services. The attacks do not appear to have any connection to the U.S. presidential election.

Frank Bajak, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
#CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:40 PM
Retweeted @NHC_Atlantic: 7 PM CDT Hurricane #Zeta intermediate advisory: Zeta battering southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi with life-…
Latest Weather
Read more